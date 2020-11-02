Specifically priced at 9 million rupees, here are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Samsung Indonesia launched a new device, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, in October 2020. Especially at the price of 9 million rupees. What are the technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE supplied by Samsung is a device specially designed for Millennial Social Expressors. No wonder if this device is then equipped with various premium functions of the flagship class.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen as standard. This device perfects the screen and is supported by a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which promises a smoother experience.

As support for innards, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset with a maximum clock rate of 3.0 GHz. This reliable innards is combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Samsung has completed the perfection of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and equipped this device with a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh that supports fast wireless charging 2.0 with the Android 10 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

Operating system: Android 10, One UI 2.5

Chipset: Exynos 990 (7 nm +)

CPU: Octa-Core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G77 MP11

RAM: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Screen: 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio

Main camera: 12 MP, f / 1.8 + 8 MP, f / 2.4 + 12 MP, f / 2.2

Front camera: 32 MP, f / 2.2

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Connectivity: USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0

Network: Dual SIM (Nano SIM, dual standby)

Dimensions: 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 190 g

Colors: Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange

The advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Samsung)

In terms of the benefits of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the camera section of the new Samsung Indonesia device with the latest in artificial intelligence technology is very special.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with three rear cameras in an array, 12 MP for ultrawide, 12 MP for the main camera and 8 MP for telephoto. This rear view camera is equipped with 3x optical zoom, 30x room zoom and OIS.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s single-take technology makes this device even more special as it can take 14 types of photos and videos in one shot.

Samsung is expanding the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE camera and equipping this device with a 32 MP sensor as part of the front camera.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Samsung)

There are many color variants, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in the colors Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

Officially launched in Indonesia, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage sells at a price of 9,999,000 rupees. If you are looking at the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs above, do you want to suggest this device?