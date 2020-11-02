Stupid Meatball Seller Like Raffi Ahmad, Netizen: Again prank content

The meatball seller looks like Raffi Ahmad. (tiktok.com/@daniaawly_)

Hitekno.com – This site hasn’t turned the meatball seller into avid internet users after it was discovered to have a face that resembles artist Raffi Ahmad and is viral on TikTok.

Many say his face is that handsome meatball seller that makes buyers uncomfortable.

This viral video of a meatball seller similar to Raffi Ahmad was shared by TikTok users with the @daniaawly_ account.

“Buy fish balls: because BM (X), because his brother is handsome (V),” wrote @daniaawly_ in his video, as quoted by Suara.com on Sunday (01/11/2020).

The VCR aimed the camera at a friend who was buying fish balls. His friend allegedly immediately covered his face because he was so embarrassed and salty.

A moment later the camera points at the meatball seller.

Sure enough, at first glance, the meatball seller’s appearance actually resembles Raffi Ahmad.

The seller’s brother didn’t really respond to the buyer who recorded it, but continued to focus on preparing the fish balls.

“My friend is salting because of his brother,” wrote daniaawly_.

The video of the brother of a meatball maker like Raffi Ahmad went viral

As of the writing of this article, this viral video of a meatball seller like Raffi Ahmad has received over 200,000 likes.

There are more than seven thousand comments on the Tiktok viral video upload about this brother of a meatball maker like Raffi Ahmad.

Warganet answer

Viral Meatball Maker Like Raffi Ahmad, the buyer is disappointed. (tiktok.com/@daniaawly_)

Here are some comments from TikTok users:

“Raffi Ahmad is doing this prank again,” wrote Uung Banu.

“Let Viralin meet Raffi Ahmad, who knows he can change his tank shop to get better and sell well!” write ombet.

“Raffi Ahmad and Jess No Limit,” commented Acid.

“It was when I first saw Raffi Ahmad in the past,” said Fawait Achmad.

“This is inundated by the Bekasi Lumbu swamp. I bought the meatball once and it was spot on. I took care of it, not really good looking,” said another TikTok user.

This TikTok viral video upload, similar to Raffi Ahmad, is going viral on Twitter. (Voice.com/Dany Garjito)