The portrait of this player makes Salfok, Netizen: Before kidney stones strike

Player portrait. (Twitter / @ GamesMenfess)

Hitekno.com – Players usually prepare a lot of things before starting the game, not just tools for playing games like gadgets or other support, but also some food and drinks.

This needs to be prepared as players do not leave the place where they are playing the game until the game is over.

Snacks and drinks also encourage players by forgetting the time and even the time to eat while playing.

One of them is a player in this internet cafe. This portrait of a gamer with a couple of drinks was uploaded to the @ GamesMenfess account on Twitter.

In the portrait you can see him playing on the PC, not to forget various packaged drinks in front of the screen that he served while playing at Internet cafés.

To make internet users Salfok, these packaged drinks are not just one, but come in bulk. This portrait then went viral and took internet users by surprise.

One internet user said the player had been in the hospital for a few years.

Obviously, consuming packaged beverages in large quantities is not good for your health. This portrait then went viral and received various comments.

“Eating indomie + fried food in an internet cafe is really good, no debate,” one of the internet users on Twitter said numbly.

“Before kidney stones strike,” wrote netizen comments on Twitter.

“Uncle, I used to be naughty and didn’t do what my grandmother said. Don’t drink like that, but it wasn’t long before I got jaundice,” wrote another internet user

“It’s a beverage review,” commented another internet user.

A portrait of an internet cafe gamer who consumed a variety of packaged drinks and then went viral on Twitter was uploaded.