This beautiful girl’s pet is fun, internet users: be careful not to bite yourself

Hitekno.com – The action of a beautiful girl with her pet recently caught the attention of internet users who were amused by it. In a short period of time, this beautiful girl’s action immediately went viral on Instagram.

The upload of a beautiful girl with a pet who amused internet users was uploaded to @mediaviralnetizen and viralized on Instagram last Sunday (January 11th, 2020).

“Could be a friend,” wrote the title of this upload from @mediaviralnetizen.

In the uploaded video you can see a beautiful girl lying on the bed. Right in his left hand, a little mouse seemed to be running and sniffing this girl’s body.

Apparently this little mouse was his pet, which he called Moosie. He explained that he found this little black mouse in the kitchen. After bathing him, he took care of this little mouse.

Beautiful girl and pet. (instagram / mediaviralnetizen)

Moosie is back. I met him in the kitchen, he was with his friends. It’s going fast huh. Today he slept with me. I was also bathed because I smelled of rats, ‘wrote this beautiful girl.

Not infrequently, the girl admits that she often sleeps with the little mouse, which is usually feared by many people. After the action went viral on Instagram, internet users left various comments.

“ How can the rat be tame? He prevented it from being a baby, right? «» The internet user answered with the account @ jajat298.

“I’m amused,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ p_dennis26.

“Be careful not to get bitten, ahahaha,” said an Internet user with the Instagram account @ si.olol.

This upload about a beautiful girl’s pet amusing internet users has gone viral on Instagram and viewed more than 9,000 times and has collected various comments from internet users.