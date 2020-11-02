This girl claims to be like Mia Khalifah and is confusing internet users

The girl claims to be like Mia Khalifah. (instagram / kegoblogan.unfaedah)

Hitekno.com – A girl recently stole the show after claiming she looked like a former hot movie star, Mia Khalifah. Instead of getting verified by the internet users, this girl confused some internet users.

The video about the girl claiming to be like Mia Khalifah caught the eye and went viral on Instagram after being uploaded to kegoblogan.unfaedah last Sunday (1/11/2020).

“Hey, many say I look like Mia Khalifah wearing glasses, right?” Wrote the caption on the uploaded video.

In the video you can see a girl wearing a cream colored hijab. When she wears glasses, this girl admits that she has a face that resembles the former hot movie star.

After going viral on Instagram and uploading the girl who claims to be like Mia Khalifah, you reap various comments from internet users who are actually confused.

“Ah, it’s so different,” replied the internet user with the @ toshiro_zx account.

“It’s more like Mia in Mobile Legends,” wrote the owner of the @ opittttttttt account.

Besides confusing the girl who claimed to be like Mia Khalifah, some internet users actually rags the girl.

“It’s more like my next girlfriend,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ gilang.gymn.

“Not like Mia Khalifah, I think it looks like this future daughter-in-law,” said an Internet user with the Instagram account @whydtaufik.

Viral on Instagram, the action of this girl who claims to be like Mia Khalifah was seen more than 600,000 times after being uploaded to kegoblogan.unfaedah some time ago.