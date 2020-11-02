Xiaomi, the cross of the apple, becomes the third largest HP brand in the world

Xiaomi logo illustration. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi is emerging as a popular HP brand in the world after outperforming Apple to become the third largest HP brand in the world. This amazing performance from Xiaomi is based on data from IDC, Counterpoint and Canalys.

These three research and data analysis institutions pay tribute to Xiaomi, which for some time has managed to present various good products and of course at low prices.

The Counterpoint data report claims that the performance of Xiaomi devices is the best in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam. In addition, the new market for this device is going to America, Africa and Europe.

In the first quarter, Xiaomi even managed to sell 46.2 million units of his family’s devices. With this achievement, Xiaomi managed to outperform Apple with a market share of 13.1 percent.

The sales growth of this device even increased by 42 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. This is inextricably linked to the recovery of the Indian market after being attacked by the coronavirus outbreak.

Xiaomi is the third largest HP brand in Indonesia. (Xiaomi)

Based on the Canalys report, Xiaomi remained productive as many HP vendors saw a decline by releasing various devices in large numbers. As a result, the Xiaomi market in Europe grew to 88 percent.

The Country Director of Xiaomi Indonesia said that this great achievement by Xiaomi cannot be separated from the role of Mi fans in Indonesia who continue to provide endless support.

In addition, based on its financial reports, Xiaomi had sales of 103.24 billion yuan and net income of 5.67 billion yuan.

Xiaomi’s amazing feat of beating Apple as the third largest HP brand in the world is to be welcomed considering that Xiaomi is currently very actively releasing various flagship devices.