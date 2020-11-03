4 Latest News: Leaked Price Of Redmi Note 10, Popularity Of PlayStation 5

Redmi logo illustration. [Suara.com/Chitra Ayu Rastiti]

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 soon. Interestingly, before the price of this new cellphone was officially launched, it began to leak to the public.

This new Xiaomi phone is said to be available in three versions. Two models support 5G networks, one continues to support 4G. In addition, a new chipset is expected to be used for the Redmi Note 10.

There’s also news on the PlayStation 5’s popularity, which can continue to skyrocket, far surpassing even the Xbox Series X game console. This is evident from the Google search data.

Based on Google search results data in 161 countries, the PlayStation 5 outperformed the Xbox series in 148 countries. Even in the US and UK there is more demand for this Sony game console.

The news of the Redmi Note 10’s leaked price and the PlayStation 5’s popularity hitting the Xbox Series X is in the latest news that’s busy right now.

To be more complete, here are four of the latest news that are currently busy and have been selected by HiTekno.com for today, Tuesday (03/10/2020).

1. Before the release, the Redmi Note 10 price prediction will be made available to the public

Leaked rendering of the Redmi Note 10 series. (Gizmochina)

Recent leaks suggest that the new Redmi Note 10 series mobile phone is expected to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2020. Before its release, the price prediction for the Redmi Note 10 and some details of its specifications were revealed to the public.

After certification in China, the Redmi Note 10 is expected to be available in three models, namely M2007J17C, M2007J22C, M2010J19SC. Previously, one of the models, the M2010J19SC, had received approval from the MIIT authorities in China, so it was the beginning of the existence of the new Redmi Note 10 cellphone.

2. Google search shows Xbox Series X is less popular than PlayStation 5?

PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X. (HiTekno.com)

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are sure to take the number 1 position among gaming consoles in the world. According to a Google search, the Xbox Series X is less popular than the PlayStation 5.

Thinking about it in Google searches, we can be sure that the PlayStation 5 is actually more popular compared to the Xbox Series X.

3. Accelerate! Snapdragon 875 is said to be 25 percent faster than its predecessor

Qualcomm Snapdragon. (Qualcomm).

Qualcomm is reportedly preparing a new chipset, namely Snapdragon 875, which is said to be faster than the previous series. It can even be 25 percent faster than the Snapdragon 865+.

The latest news shows that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset is codenamed “Lahaina”. This benchmark result has appeared.

4. Exciting Snapdragon 865 Plus, Exynos 1080 chipset released on this date

Illustration of the Samsung Exynos chipset. (GSMArena)

Samsung has confirmed that a new flagship chipset will be released soon. This chipset bears the identity of the Samsung Exynos 1080 and is expected to be included in the list of the fastest chipsets.

The Exynos 1080 is believed to be the engine of several flagship phones released in 2021. The chipset has the latest ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores and the Mali-G78 GPU.

