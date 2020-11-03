Accelerate! Snapdragon 875 is said to be 25 percent faster than its predecessor

Qualcomm Snapdragon. (Qualcomm).

Hitekno.com – Qualcomm is reportedly preparing a new chipset, namely the Snapdragon 875, which is reportedly faster than the previous series. It can even be 25 percent faster than the Snapdragon 865+.

The latest news shows that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset is codenamed “Lahaina”. This benchmark result has appeared.

According to the latest leak, this chipset can achieve an AnTuTu benchmark value of 847,000 points.

The brand, which is much faster than its predecessor, currently tops the list with 663,000 points or more. That’s a jump of more than 25 percent, a big jump for an annual increase.

As reported on the GSM Arena page on Monday (November 2nd, 2020), this result has to be reinforced before the Qualcomm team confirms it.

In comparison, the iPhone 12 scored 565,000 points. While the Kirin 9000 and Exynos 1080 scored 696,000 and 693,000 points, respectively, which was enough to outperform the current Snapdragon 865 phones, they nowhere near the expected results of the Snapdragon 875.

Interestingly, the AnTuTu diagram is currently led by the Snapdragon 865 (vanilla chip, no plus). The AnTuTu team stated (link in Chinese) that RAM and storage configuration also played a role in the final assessment, so the high-capacity UFS 3.1 storage could make up for the minor clock speed deficits of non-plus chipsets.

Another post mentions that Oppo tested an overclocked version of the 865 that will go up to 3.2 GHz or more. The main core of the 865+ is clocked at 3.09 GHz.

The plan, Qualcomm will soon officially reveal the Snapdragon 875.

We look forward to the presence of a new chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 875, which of course will surpass the performance of the previous series. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).