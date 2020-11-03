Apple ready for another big event, when?

Apple store. (Pixabay / Matcuz)

Hitekno.com – After an event to unveil the iPhone 12, Apple is preparing another new title. What new products will Tim Cook introduce in the near future?

As usual, Apple will definitely be preparing a special event for the launch of new products. Including new events that will take place next Tuesday (October 11th, 2020).

Rumor has it that the upcoming Apple event on November 10th will bring an ARM-based Apple Mac to market. The new computers are powered by Apple’s own processors rather than Intel, which has supported their computers for over a decade.

This move marks a big change for Apple, whose processors already support its iPhone and iPad tablets.

As reported on the Gizmochina page on Tuesday (March 11th, 2020), Apple will introduce the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 13-inch MacBook Air next week.

Although they will have a new processor, the design of the new computer should not differ from the existing model. It has also been reported that there will be new iMacs and Mac minis as well.

Like others this year, the Apple event will be broadcast live from Apple Park. Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PST (6 p.m. GMT / 11:30 p.m. IST).

Apple is also expected to announce its first AirPods headphones as the AirPods Studio, as well as the official launch of macOS Big Sur, the latest version of its operating system for its computers.

Is it true that Apple will be releasing the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Air with its new ARM chips next week?

We are waiting for the latest news from this Apple event, there will certainly be more news. Is it true that the new product will be the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air? (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).