Battle Royale is set in Vampires: The Masquerade will be released next year

Trailer for Vampire The Masquerade Battle Royale. (Shark mob)

Hitekno.com – Swedish developer Sharkmob has confirmed that it will launch a new battle royale game in the vampire world. Survival and shooting games are designed in the setting of Vampire: The Masquerade.

Previously, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was an action role-playing game prepared for the Xbox Series X and PS5.

This time there is a new game in Vampire: The Masquerade Universe in Battle Royale mode.

They promise a multiplayer action game of Battle Royale with the thrill of the vampire sect. The first 32-second debut trailer features the main character of a vampire fighting the streets of modern Europe.

They fired at each other and used their explosive vampire power to attack and defend themselves.

Through Sharkmob’s official website, they confirmed that the Battle Royale game will be released in the vampire world in 2021. There is a solo mode or a joint fight with vampire powers.

Experience the next exciting development of the multiplayer action game Battle Royale in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade, in which vampire sects fight on the streets and roofs of Prague. Choose your play style, play alone or with friends and fight against beings who want to exterminate all vampires. “wrote a description on the official website.

Quoted from Games Radar, players can be equipped with supernatural abilities or powers, weapons and blood to hunt, fight and survive more powerfully at night.

The 32-second trailer shows a bloodthirsty vampire hitting enemies. At the end a menacing armored figure with sword and shield arrives to attack the vampire character.

The shield that was worn at a glance had the mark of a vampire: the second inquisition of the masquerade. It seemed that the Inquisitor’s hunting troops would become an obstacle as the circle narrowed further.

Battle Royale with a background in Vampires: The Masquerade offers a different sensation than other survival games when released.