Bukalapak strengthens the e-commerce industry and signs a partnership with Microsoft

Letter of Intent Microsoft and Bukalapak. (Bukalapak and Microsoft)

Hitekno.com – Microsoft and Bukalapak, one of Indonesia’s leading e-commerce platforms, have entered into a strategic partnership to reshape the way e-commerce is done in the country. With the collaboration between the two companies, Bukalapak will adopt Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud platform and Microsoft will make a strategic investment in Bukalapak.

The agreement will leverage Microsoft’s expertise in building a robust cloud infrastructure to support Bukalapak’s services to more than 12 million micro, small and medium-sized businesses and 100 million customers.

“This partnership marks a close collaboration with Microsoft on a number of technology projects that will transform technology-based trade solutions, solutions and operations in Indonesia,” said Rachmat Kaimuddin, CEO of Bukalapak. “As a global technology leader, Microsoft’s confidence in Bukalapak demonstrates our position as the leading local technology player in Indonesia and our ongoing goal of having a positive impact on our country and our customers.”

Through this collaboration, Bukalapak and Microsoft will work together on several important initiatives including:

Build Resilient Infrastructure – Bukalapak will use Microsoft Azure as its cloud platform of choice to support more than 6 million online retailers, 6 million offline retailers and 100 million customers. Bridging the Digital Divide – Businesses will be looking for ways to help

Make the digital world relevant to every individual every day. Qualification – Digital skills training for Bukalapak employees and human traffickers.

“Bukalapak and its services are making a long-term impact on Indonesians and their innovative mindset in a rapidly changing market will create new opportunities for traders, businesses and consumers,” said Haris Izmee, President.

Director of Microsoft Indonesia. “We are very excited to provide Bukalapak with a trustworthy cloud service that Bukalapak can use to improve the customer experience with Microsoft Azure. Through this collaboration, retailers and consumers will have a more efficient and reliable buying and selling experience, which in turn will increase business resilience and accelerate the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy. “

As the leading e-commerce platform in Indonesia, Bukalapak was founded with the sole mission of empowering Indonesia through digital technology. The company also offers financial services and payment options to its users, including gold and mutual fund investments, bill payments, and credit services. Bukalapak’s vision is to transform the economy beyond e-commerce by digitizing traditional warnings so that every business in Indonesia can access the online economy.