Challenge fans, JOOX presents the K-Pop Karaoke catalog

JOOX application. (JOOX)

Hitekno.com – JOOX presents the largest K-Pop karaoke catalog with songs from BLACKPINK’s latest album ‘The Album’ as well as a list of hits from famous YG entertainment artists such as BIGBANG, iKON, TREASURE, WINNER and others. To celebrate the fame of K-Pop music, JOOX calls on all K-Pop fans in Indonesia to prove their singing and dancing skills in the “K-Pop Quick Sing Challenge” competition from November 3rd to 13th, 2020 put.

The enthusiasm of K-pop fans in Indonesia is increasing every year. In 2020, JOOX saw the total time spent listening to K-pop songs triple over the previous year. This surge encourages JOOX to become a music host in Indonesia, where all music lovers, including K-pop fans, can find hits and karaoke songs to sing along to, including BLACKPINK’s newest song ‘Lovesick Girls’, ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez, “How You Like That” and other songs on his latest album, as well as the single “Playing with Fire”, which compliments the latest season of PUBG Mobile “Spark the Flame”.

To keep K-Pop music in a special place in the hearts of its fans, JOOX continues to expand its music collection and karaoke catalog by adding popular K-Pop songs including BIGBANG’s ‘Bang Bang Bang’, iKON’s ‘Adore You’ , ‘I Love’. You ‘from TREASURE, the song’ MILLIONS ‘from WINNER and many more. The songs are available in the JOOX and Quick Sing music collections.

Peter May, Head of JOOX Indonesia, said: “K-Pop is a global music phenomenon that is becoming increasingly popular in Indonesia. Therefore, JOOX will always ensure that K-Pop fans in Indonesia are always up to date and can sing and dance to the latest songs of their idols via karaoke and quick sing functions. By including the latest BLACKPINK album and YG Entertainment’s international hits in the karaoke catalog, all JOOX users can feel closer to their favorite K-Pop stars. This is also an expression of our commitment to provide the best entertainment for all music fans in Indonesia. “

“Through the K-Pop Quick Sing Challenge event, we hope that K-Pop fans in Indonesia will have a new experience of enjoying their favorite music while expressing their conscience and creativity,” added Peter.

To take part in the ‘K-Pop Quick Sing Challenge’, participants can create as many videos as possible in the Quick Sing JOOX function during the competition period and upload their Quick Sing creations to their Instagram account with tags from 3 friends and @jooxid & mention @Shopeekpop.

JOOX has prepared special prices for 10 videos with the most likes in the arena (JOOX application), including 5 Harman Kardon Aura studio devices, 2 wireless Bluetooth speakers and 10 JOOX VIP subscription vouchers. In addition, 1 video with the most likes on Instagram will receive a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Smartwatch and 5 other lucky winners will have the opportunity to bring BLACKPINK’s debut album ‘The Album’ home.

With the Quick Sing function, JOOX users can sing, dance and show the world their musical talents in a playful way. Without having to sing an entire song, the Quick Sing feature allows users to focus on the most interesting part of the song in the video and perform creative dance moves with their favorite songs.