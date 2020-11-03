Cyclists rush into the cactus forest, car netizens sympathize and join in

The cyclist who hit a few cacti also injured internet users. (Facebook / Virales Malaysia)

Hitekno.com – For cyclists traveling at high speed, they should carefully monitor the surrounding road conditions. A cyclist who fell and plunged into a cactus grove immediately made car internet users likable.

Not just sympathy, some internet users claim to experience pain after seeing the many cacti attached to this man’s body.

The Viral Malaysia fan page account announced the moment when several people were helping a man who had just hit a cactus grove.

In fact, the account is only re-sharing pictures from the Argentine Twitter fanpage account.

The post that was successfully uploaded went viral on Facebook

The man in the photo was quoted by the Argentine media Nuevarioja.com.ar from Marca and is a cyclist who rides in Parque de la Ciudad, a park complex near Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to a report by Marca, Diego Moreno, 39, is a local amateur athlete who went viral after losing control of his bike and crashing into a cactus grove.

He was supported by local residents and immediately rushed to Vera Barros Hospital in Ciudad de La Rioja, Argentina.

The incident, which occurred on October 29th, went viral after multiple reports uploaded videos and photos of many cacti stuck to Diego Moreno’s body.

Diego said he went with three other cyclists where he was in the back row. He didn’t see there was a hole in the asphalt, so he slipped and crashed into a cluster of cacti.

“Thank God, because I wear protective glasses and a helmet so that the cactus does not pierce my eye. If the thorn hits my eye, I might be blind,” said Diego Moreno.

Currently, Diego is recovering at home and recovering from hospital treatment. The viral post about the cyclist bumping into the cactus received various comments from internet users.

“Ouch, I saw it hurt,” commented Dhielah Fadilah.

Marca’s account of an amateur athlete who bumps into a cactus. (videos.marca.com)

“Why not just cut it, the cactus is already on its way,” said Elly Ziah.

“Oh my god, I hope he will get well soon,” prayed Rina Iza.

“It must be the father’s pain (sad emoticon),” said Jahasni Binti Aman.

To see a viral video about a cyclist falling into a cactus grove, you can visit this link.