Excitement invites Anya Geraldine to play together, Oura: Men’s Mood Booster

Anya Geraldine. (Instagram / anyageraldine)

Hitekno.com – Eko Julianto aka Oura was made happy after Baim Wong intended to invite a sexy celebrity, Anya Geraldine, to play with the Ax Gang with Mobile Legend.

Oura’s joy in welcoming Anya Geraldine was evident in the live streaming video he made with Baim Wong, Donkey and Eri who are part of the GPX or the Ax Gang.

Baim Wong shared his life experiences with Oura and his friends on live streaming from Nimo TV. As mentioned earlier, this former pro will form an esports team with Baim Wong.

As well as telling about the struggles of his life, Baim Wong also claimed to have Anya Geraldine, a sexy celebrity ID for mobile legends. He then wants to invite Anya Geraldine to play with the Ax Gang on Mobile Legends.

Previously, the sexy celebrity Anya Geraldine was known to play Mobile Legends. Baim Wong, who often plays with Anya Geraldine, said that this celebrity often uses the hero Irithel.

Baim Wong invited Anya Geraldine to play with Mobile Legends. (youtube / Post The Day)

“Eh, I’m on a team with Anya Geraldine, later we’ll invite him, finally I can, really he plays brother, only use Irithel, he can play,” said Baim Wong.

The three professional players welcomed Baim Wong’s offer to play with Anya Geraldine and were immediately delighted, admitting that they would be willing to help Anya Geraldine if they played together later.

“Mood enhancer for men. Anya Geraldine is good or not? It’s okay not to understand, we’ll be there, just calm down, we’ll carry the public,” Oura said happily.

Oura. (instagram / ekooju)

Additionally, Oura, Donkey, and Eri were surprised to learn that many public figures appeared to be interested in playing Mobile Legends. As is well known, a number of public figures such as Ola Ramlan and Ariel NOAH dive into the world of the professional scene.

Although we have already submitted plans to play Mobile Legends with Anya Geraldine, it is not certain when Oura and his friends’ plans will be implemented anytime soon.