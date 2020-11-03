Here’s how to make video calls using WhatsApp Web

Video call illustration. (Pexels / Polina Zimmerman)

Hitekno.com – As the world’s most popular chat application, WhatsApp users are increasing over time. If previously video calls were made from cell phones, users can now make video calls from WhatsApp Web.

Unlike video calls from cell phones, video calls over WhatsApp Web can be made by 50 people at the same time. WhatsApp is not only supported, this video call via WhatsApp Web apparently uses Facebook’s Messenger Rooms.

In order to make video calls over WhatsApp Web, users must log into their WhatsApp account using WhatsApp Web. Then open the WhatsApp profile or WhatsApp group you want to contact.

Note that you need to sign in with a Messenger or Facebook account in order to be able to make video calls over WhatsApp Web.

If the WhatsApp user or group chat window is open, the next step is to select “Attachments” or “Attachments” and then select the “Room” option.

Video call via WhatsApp web. (Whatsapp)

After selecting the “Room” option, the user is redirected to “Messenger”. In this step, all you need to do is select “Continue with Messenger”.

After all the steps have been completed, you need to create a forum to make video calls on WhatsApp web.

You will also need to create a forum with the ‘Create Forum’ option. Once this option is selected, Messenger will send you a link.

Video call via WhatsApp web. (Delivery boy)

In addition, the link obtained can be used directly to WhatsApp users or WhatsApp groups through which you make video calls via WhatsApp Web. When the link is shared, the user can immediately make a video call.

After completing all of the steps, users can easily make video calls using WhatsApp Web.