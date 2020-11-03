If you idly order McD to distribute it free of charge, Haru will do the netizen action

Hitekno.com – Mc Donald’s is one of the most famous fast food outlets. Food prices vary from cheap to expensive.

But not everyone can try the food in this fast food restaurant.

A successful internet user has touched many people by his action. This story was shared on the account of the social network Twitter @FFOODFESS.

If there are people who are annoyed with small children playing in front of the house, that internet user is different. There are many Mc Donald’s packages in the upload. The boxes with the Mc Donald’s logo are neatly arranged and stacked on top of each other.

Apparently, this internet user bought 45 servings of Mc Donald’s Chicken and Rice. In order not to be eaten alone, he distributed all the chickens to young children who often played in front of his house.

“I casually ordered the Big Order McD package. I got 45 pieces of chicken and rice for small children who like to play in front of the house,” he wrote in the caption of the photo he uploaded.

Warganet shares McD with young children (Twitter @FFOODFESS)

The price for the Big Order package from Mc Donald’s, which contains 45 boxes of chicken, rice and mineral water, costs Rp. 975 thousand. The amount that can be said is not small, is not for a fad.

This upload was successfully received positively by internet users. Many are touched by the friendliness of this Internet user.

“Alhamdulillah. Hopefully your livelihood goes on, yes. It’s really nice that there are still many good people in this world,” wrote one touched internet user.

Other internet users also expressed similar praise. “Really goosebumps, sister. The slightest kindness you love to others will definitely return many times. Hopefully you will always be healthy and all of your affairs will be carried out. Amen,” wrote another netizen.

There are also many internet users who want to be little kids playing in front of the photo uploader’s house so they can get Mc Donald’s Chicken for free.

“Duh, I want to be a kid playing in front of your house. It’s good to have Mekdi. Hopefully your fortune goes on, huh. Really cool!” said another internet user.

This free upload for sharing MCDs has successfully garnered over two thousand likes on Twitter. (Suara.com/Hiromi Kyuna)