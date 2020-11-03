Indosat Ooredoo has a turnover of 9 months in 2020

Indosat Ooredoo. (Indosat)

Hitekno.com – Indosat Ooredoo (Company) today announced its nine-month performance report as of September 30, 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic climate, the company posted strong financial and operational performance. Indosat Ooredoo is continuing its positive growth dynamic with double-digit growth in mobile sales and EBITDA.

Indosat Ooredoo posted a solid performance in the nine months of 2020: total revenue rose 9.2% year-on-year to IDR 20.6 trillion, mobile phone revenue rose 12.9% year-on-year to IDR 17 trillion and EBITDA rose IDR 8.5 trillion or a 17% increase over the previous year, and an EBITDA margin of 41.1%, an increase of 2.7 basis points over the previous year.

The mobile subscribers reached 60.4 million at the end of September 2020, an increase of 2.8% compared to the previous year, with an average monthly revenue per subscriber (ARPU) of 31.7 thousand IDR compared to 27.8 thousand IDR and an increase in data 54.7% compared to the previous year.

The growth in subscriber numbers as well as ARPU shows that network investments, digital initiatives and customer offerings have produced profitable results. In a market where most operators offer unlimited supply, Indosat Ooredoo has managed to maintain its growth momentum with a better network experience and affordable prices.

Ahmad Abdulaziz AA Al-Neama, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo, said: “I am very pleased to announce that Indosat Ooredoo had a strong financial and operational performance in Q3 2020. Despite the intense competition and the challenges of the COVID19 pandemic, we are sticking to our growth momentum and are still on the right track to implement our turnaround strategy. We continue to strive to provide the best telecommunications services to the people of Indonesia. During this time, we will continue to attach great importance to the health and safety of our employees and implement the necessary guidelines to support them. “

Indosat Ooredoo continues to support government programs to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them is the distance learning program.

Indosat Ooredoo and the government have supported millions of teachers and students across Indonesia by providing easy and fast internet access. Indosat Ooredoo also has several strategic partnerships with global partners to improve digital services for customers, retailers and businesses.