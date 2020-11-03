Internet users will find real men in this portrait. The cause is doing it wrong to focus

A real man who makes internet users focus wrongly. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Hitekno.com – The uploaded picture by @ awreceh.id has recently been the talk of the internet users. The attentive eyes of Internet users have apparently managed to find a real man among other men who seem to be fascinated by the appearance of two beautiful women.

Uploads about real men among the men sitting on the stadium stands were uploaded for the first time from the @ awreceh.id account last Sunday (January 11th, 2020).

“He is me” wrote the headline in this @ awreceh.id upload.

The figure of a real man found by Netien in the uploaded portrait @ awreceh.id was apparently sitting in the stands with a number of other men who were misled by the presence of two beautiful women.

In these portraits, almost all of the men look fake, paying attention to the two beautiful women who pass the stadium stands. However, in the midst of this man’s focus, a boy appeared who ignored this.

A real man who makes internet users focus wrongly. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Without looking at the two beautiful women who passed in front of him, this boy’s actions immediately caught the attention and were labeled a real man.

“The ideal man is the one who does not see another woman in front of his girlfriend,” replied the internet user with the @michelle_tesalonikaa account.

“Ideal beuh” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ liadn18.

“Because he can’t look good, he’s just become a good boy. Great,” said the internet user who owns the @trgn_ Instagram account.

“On the other hand, the boy saw a girl who was sexy and sexy,” wrote an Internet user with the account @ vendor.meme.id.

Since a real man’s upload found by internet users went viral on Instagram, more than 200,000 likes have been collected after uploading the @ awreceh.id account.