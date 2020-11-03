Leo Murphy reveals the reason for avoiding alter ego training

LeoMurphy on Empetalk. (youtube / Jonathan Liandi)

Hitekno.com – Before season six of MPL Indonesia began, Alter Ego made a big decision by buying Udil from ONIC. Leo Murphy appeared on Empetalk with Jonathan Liandi and revealed the reason Udil refused to practice with Celiboy and his friends.

The interview video for Jonathan Liandi and Leo Murphy was uploaded to the former professional gamer’s personal YouTube channel on Monday (November 2nd, 2020).

Leo Murphy sat with Jonathan Liandi and talked about alter ego in the MPL Indonesia season six finale and after the fight against King RRQ Hoshi.

Not only did Leo Murphy convey his feelings about the MPL Indonesia sixth season finale, but he also revealed the reason Udil did not want to participate in alter ego training when he first arrived on this team.

In the interview, Leo Murphy expressed his desire to play with the former ONIC professional player. Surprisingly, at the beginning of his arrival, Udil refused to participate in training with alter ego.

Esporst MPL ID Season 6 Team, Alter Ego. (Instagram / mpl.id.official)

According to this professional from Bandung, the alter ego training system is a waste of time. Fortunately, after talking to alter ego parties, Udil finally wanted to train with Celiboy, Leo Murphy, Maungzy, and PAI.

“ I’m curious to play with Udil, I swear. According to Udil, however, our gaming system is a waste of time, ”said Leo Murphy.

According to Leo Murphy, while Udil rarely participates in alter ego training, Udil has been shown to have a strong mentality, equipped with decent and intelligent gaming skills.

“Although he rarely practices Jo, I’m confused, he only plays the five three times a day, but if the tournament goes well there is no problem,” Leo Murphy continued.

Emphasized by Leo Murphy, Udil’s refusal to practice this came about only at the beginning of joining the professional gamer often referred to as the Spicy Boy to Alter Ego.