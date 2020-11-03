New Mobile Legends Update, Uranus Got Nerf and Balmond are getting sick and sick

Balmond. (Moonton)

Hitekno.com – A new Mobile Legends update will be available on the Advanced Server at the end of October 2020. In this update, Uranus’ HP regeneration ability decreases while Balmond receives a significant buff.

After Balmond received a buff in the update some time ago, he now has another buff. This time around, Balmond will be even more powerful when it comes to heroes with high HP.

This means that if Balmond hits a tank-type hero, Balmond will get sicker. Patch note 1.5.26 brings buffs to several fighter heroes like Balmond, Alucard and Kaja.

Especially for Uranus, this tank hero receives a nerf in his ultimate ability. The increase in Uranus’ Shield and HP Rain is now only 20 to 30 percent, compared to the previous 30 to 50 percent.

Balmonds Ultimate is customized by Moonton, with the base damage being 300-500 to 400 points, while the physical attack bonus is reduced from 100 percent to 60 percent.

Uranus Mobile Legends. (HiTekno.com)

Still, on the other hand, Balmond got an increase. Additional damage from lost HP enemies increases to 30 percent and the maximum damage for non-hero units to 1500-3000 points.

HP restoration passive skills in eliminating minions or crawling have been increased from 7 percent previously to 8 percent.

Judging from the Mobile Legends update above, it is believed that Balmonds “rubbing” will get sicker, where this hero will also be even more scary when he eliminates tanks.

Update Mobile Legends at the end of October 2020. (HiTekno.com)

Two Marksman also get buff from Moonton. Hanabi’s shield limit (passive) increases to 30 percent, while Irithel’s movement speed increases by 30-50 points during Ultimate.

In addition to Balmond, Alucard also receives Buff in the new Mobile Legends update. Patch note 1.5.26 increases Alucard’s base damage skill 2 from 270-300 to 300-400 points.

Update Mobile Legends at the end of October 2020. (HiTekno.com)

To see the full details of the update, please see the screenshot of the Patch Note from Mobile Legends that we included in the article.

Additional information: This new update is still available on the expanded server and is not yet available on the original server. Even so, the new Mobile Legends update will be available on the original server at some point in the future.