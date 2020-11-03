Playing slides with unexpected endings, Internet users: The Oren is too fast

The feeling of sliding this girl shares has gone viral on social media. (TikTok / @ sukasukagua96)

Hitekno.com – Playing slides is a joy in itself that we usually enjoyed when we were little. This giant slide for adults has managed to turn Internet users into “the thrill” of Salfok.

A girl with an account named Arista Ramadhan @ sukasukagua96 shared her experience on a large slide.

He admitted that he couldn’t stop thinking that he was actually getting the smoothest slide.

“Why do I have to be the one who gets the slippery slide so badly that I hit the tire too far (laughing emoticon),” @ sukasukagua96 wrote.

The post that was shared was successful and entered into FYP after getting more than 11 million views and 1.3 million likes.

The feeling of sliding this girl shares has gone viral on social media. (TikTok / @ sukasukagua96)

Thousands of internet users also commented on being entertained after feeling the feel of this slide.

There are five track slides divided into different colors including orange, purple, green, yellow, and red. Apparently the girl got an orange stripe in which she also recorded the seconds as she slid down.

The man next to him slowly slid across the purple stripe. On the other hand, this girl was actually shooting fast while on the orange trail. Because of the “smoothness”, this girl even hit the used tires that are used as security.

This girl’s end on the slide makes internet users crazy. (TikTok / @ sukasukagua96)

“Gosh, it’s very fast. I swear it’s very fast here,” said the girl in the video and laughed even though she had previously hit the safety tire.

Many internet users are grateful and claim that they don’t want to try the orange alley when they go there. Quite a few internet users admit, however, that they are encouraged to slip on this trail.

In the comment column, the post’s uploader announced that this giant slide was in the hamlet of Semilir Eco Park, Ngemple, Bawen, Ngemplak, Semarang. This viral video receives various comments from internet users.

That girl’s end hit the safety tire in front of her. (TikTok / @ sukasukagua96)

“It’s true that oranges are really fast, I was up and already gave up (crying emoticons),” said @ Akuuimutdiam2.

“After seeing this video, a lot of people don’t want to try the orange. If I want to try the orange instead,” commented @rizqimalik_.

“Tomorrow, if you don’t want to go there, thank you woman for the information … wkwkk”, @akukanjeruk_ replied.

That girl’s end hit the safety tire in front of her. (TikTok / @ sukasukagua96)

“Thank you sister for inviting yourself to an online vacation,” wrote @ kinaa03.

“The pain is 1 percent but the shame is 99 percent right?” @Usroskap said

To see a viral video about a girl playing a slide with an unexpected ending, you can visit this link.