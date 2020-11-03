Samsung is preparing to launch the Smart TV Mini LED

Samsung logo. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – In addition to being known as the leading smart phone brand, Samsung has a great reputation in the smart TV market. A recent leak claims the South Korean tech giant is preparing to release a mini LED smart TV.

For your information, Samsung is pretty massive at bringing LED-backed televisions. Samsung is now preparing to release a new model of Smart TV with more sophisticated technology.

Due to leaks from the IT Home Tech blog, Samsung is reportedly producing a new mini LED for its line of smart TVs.

The company is expected to release its mini LED smart TV to the world market in the first half of next year.

Unfortunately, the details of the date and month in 2021 are still not confirmed by Samsung. The company, quoted from Gizmochina, plans to sell around 2 million units of mini LED smart TVs by 2021.

Samsung campus building. (Samsung)

As the name suggests, Mini LED TV uses small LEDs, each 100 to 300 microns in size, as a backlight.

If these are carefully arranged and used as a light source, the screen can become brighter and provide clearer output.

The screen uses a QD filter and mini-LED, which puts the device one step above the QLED TV sold by Samsung.

The South Korean technology giant already has two product lines for premium smart TVs, QLED and Micro LED.

Illustration of smart tv. (Pixabay / luis2500gx)

A device with a mini LED will be another alternative from Samsung in the premium segment. It looks like mini LED and micro LED will be a lucrative niche market for manufacturers.

Previously, Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Pro had launched 82 inches 8K with a day of 49,999 yuan, or 109 million rupees. This is Xiaomi’s first smart TV with an 82-inch mini LED panel with 8K resolution and 5G connectivity.

In September 2020, LG launched the LG Magnit with a 163-inch micro LED screen in the super premium segment. In the next year, and not just at Samsung, other manufacturers are expected to bring out smart TVs with mini LED screens.