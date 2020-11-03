Shopping made easier, JD.ID introduces the “Shops nearby” function

The latest features from JD.ID. (JD.ID)

Hitekno.com – Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, activities must continue to meet people’s daily needs. Unlike normal times, however, consumers face many challenges during a pandemic. One of them is choosing a shopping location that is safe, comfortable, close and, above all, away from the crowd.

Because of this force majeure situation, most consumers choose to stay in the comfort of their own home and shop online at large retail stores. However, it is unfortunate if the reality is that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with limited resources are experiencing difficulties selling because of changing public spending patterns.

To meet the needs of the community and to help micro, small and medium-sized businesses buy and sell activities during the pandemic, JD.ID officially launched its newest “Shops Nearby” feature today (November 2nd, 2020) released. Brand partners and sellers can register their businesses and locations using the “shops nearby” (MSMEs to large brands). The system then provides access to the stores by displaying a list of the stores that are closest to the customer’s location.

By using this function, which adapts the O2O concept (online-to-offline), customers can also easily search and shop in the nearest favorite stores as needed. Make the distance and travel time limit between the seller and buyer’s locations closer and shorter.

The latest features from JD.ID. (JD.ID)

So far, the “shops nearby” function can be used by all loyal JD.ID customers in the Jabodetabek region, with Gojek being a partner for immediate logistics service providers. In the future JD.ID will work with more partners to a more comprehensive, higher quality and # DijaminOri product selection with a wider coverage area and reliable to present fast and accurate delivery services.

In connection with the introduction of the “Shops Nearby” feature on the JD.ID platform, Eyvette Tung said, as the head of JD.ID’s offline business said, “The situation and conditions during the pandemic made us do this to enter an era dominated by online activities faster. One of them is online shopping. The e-commerce platform as one of the main characters in online trading must continue to think about how it fresh in society, relevant and can remain significant. “

“Therefore, JD.ID will continue to strive to provide its customers with a simple and comfortable shopping experience through a number of innovations. With this near-store feature, JD.ID wants to offer its loyal customers versatility while also having an unforgettable shopping experience with one Offer a new approach. ”Said Eyvette.

With the introduction of the “Shops Nearby” feature, JD.ID also offers customers eight (8) JD HUB branches in eight strategic locations across the Jabodetabek region. JD HUB itself is a JD.ID offline retail store that sells various everyday necessities. With this latest feature, loyal JD.ID customers can search JD HUB for various requirements more easily and quickly.

Take advantage of the newest feature of JD.ID near shops and enjoy various amenities such as guaranteed authenticity of stores and products, fast and immediate delivery of order packets, wide range and types of products to various special offers, discounted rates up to shopping vouchers.