The game’s release schedule in November 2020, welcomes the new console

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. (Ubisoft)

Hitekno.com – The game’s November 2020 release schedule will be full of new titles. Especially with the presence of a new game console launched this month.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is postponed from November 2020, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any more exciting new games this month.

With the presence of a new game console, there will of course be a number of new titles to accompany this. Good for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Even so, new game titles are still dominated by old game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Not to forget, there are also titles for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

It is also confirmed that several big titles will be released in November 2020. Like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and many others.

Yakuza like a dragon. (SEGA)

For those of you looking to buy a new game console or shopping for that new game. Check out the game’s November 2020 release schedule to help you out.

Faeria (PlayStation 4) – November 3, Jurassic World Evolution (Nintendo Switch) – November 3, Breathedge (PC) – November 5, YesterMorrow (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – November 5, Dirt 5 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 6th Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – November 6th PAW Patrol: Mighty Puppies Save Adventure Bay (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – November 6th Tropico 6 (Switch) – November 6th Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC) – November 10th Borderlands 3 (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th November 10, Right Storage (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th During Daylight (Xbox) Series X / S) – November 10th Destiny 2 (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th Destiny 2: Beyond the Light (Xbox -Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 10, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (Xbox series) X / S) – November 10, Dirt 5 (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10 (Xbo x Series X / S) – November 10, Evergate (Xbox Series X / S) S) – November 10, Fortnite (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10, Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10 users (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – November 10, Gears 5 (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10, Gears Tactics (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One) – November 10, Grounded (Xbox Series X / S ) – November 10th King Oddball (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th Launch: Drone Racing (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – November 10th Maneater (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th Manifold Garden (Xbox Series X / S ) – November 10, NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10, Server: System Redux (Xbox Series X / S, PC) – November 10, Will Of The Wisps (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10, Planet Coaster Console Edition (Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – November 10th Sakuna: Von Rice und Ruine (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC) – November 10th See of Thieves (Xbox Series X / S ) – November 10 Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC) – November 10th The Falconeer (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC) – November 10th Warhammer Chaosbane (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th WRC 9 (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th III (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – November 10th Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox Series X / S , PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 10th Yes, Your Grace (Xbox Series X / S) – November 10th Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Astros Playroom (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Borderlands 3 (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Bugsnax (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) – November 12th Demon’s Souls (PS5) (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Destiny 2 (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Destiny 2: Beyond Light ( PlayStation 5) – November 12th Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Dirt 5 (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Esports Life Tycoon (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – November 12th Fortnite (PlayStation 5) – November 12th he Godfall (PlayStation 5, PC) – November 12 Just Dance 2021 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadiums) – November 12 Maneater (PlayStatio n 5) – November 12 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – November 12th NBA 2K21 (PlayStation 5) – November 12thBebserver: System Redux (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Planet Coaster Console Edition (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – November 12th The Pathless (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS) – November 12th Watch Dogs: Legion (PlayStation 5) – November 12th Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 13th Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) – November 13th Monster Truck Championship (Nintendo Switch) – November 19th Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo Switch) – November 20th Katamari Damacy REROLL (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – November 20th November World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC) – November 23 Football Manager 2021 (PC) – November 24 Just Dance 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S) – November 24 Kraft (PlayStation 4) – November 25 h dogs -Legion. (Ubisoft)

That is the game’s release schedule for November 2020, although there is no Cyberpunk 2077, we are still presented with Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and many other new games.