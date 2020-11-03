The writing on this bakso cart is done by Salfok, netizens: The idea of ​​a pop punk band name

Meatball cart with quirky writing. (Twitter / @ nocontextwarung)

Hitekno.com – Some meatball vendors sometimes sell their snacks to the store on carts. Meatball sellers also typically write in writing to add something special to their customers.

Usually the meatball seller will write the name of the meatball on the front of the cart.

Same goes for the meatball cart owner who uploaded the @nocontextwarung account on Twitter.

In the portrait of the meatball cart you can see the writing that Salfok makes. This is because the meatball seller wrote the meatball’s name in English.

This meatball cart, whimsical in English, is what makes internet users salfok. This portrait of a meatball cart is written as a “back show”.

Although it has nothing to do with the green and white meatball cart, the English phrase is “bakso” if you spell it again.

The unambiguous name on this meatball trolley makes internet users into Salfok.

This upload went viral on Twitter and received various comments from internet users on Twitter.

“Just like that or not,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“The idea of ​​a pop punk band name” wrote comments from internet users on Twitter.

“Big Show” other internet users comments on Twitter.

“The name is really cute,” wrote another internet user.

Posting a unique name on this meatball cart went viral on Twitter and received more than 800 likes.