This mother loves candidates-in-law who bring Martabak, Netizens: OTW souvenirs

The mothers of beautiful girls who like candidates are waiting to bring this martabak to make internet users salfok. (Instagram / riekemeilanis)

Hitekno.com – The charm of beautiful girls can always grab attention, especially for individual internet users. The mother of a beautiful girl who claims to like a future in-law who brings this martabak has successfully turned internet users into salfok.

An Instagram user with an account named Rieke Meilani Sugianto @riekemeilanis shares a video post while chatting with his mother.

It seems that the video that was shared actually made internet users overconceivable. Swiss Post encourages Internet users to imagine they are the potential daughter-in-law that the mother would like to have.

Hundreds of internet users immediately went to the comments column, saying they were ready to bring the gifts requested by the mother of this beautiful girl.

“Hi, I’m with you mom, you know. Do you want to chat with mom? A future daughter-in-law,” @riekemeilanis said, pointing the camera at her mom.

“Wow, really handsome! Hello, when do you play at home? (Mom is waiting at home), don’t forget to bring Martabak with you,” said the mother in the video.

The @ riekemeilanis account with more than 280,000 followers has managed to get its followers to introduce themselves to be their potential partner.

Many Internet users were “excited”, so they entered the comment column with rags and the lure of souvenirs.

The video shared mail caught the attention of internet users after receiving more than 43,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“The OTW brings special souvenirs from Medan for their mothers (smile emoticons),” said @hendrawsitorus.

“What a sweet Martabak is Egg Neng” asked @ doel2022.

“Tomorrow night I will come home with a Martabak and applications,” @zakilicious_ wrote.

However, there are also those who argue that martabak is indeed a powerful weapon to win the hearts of the in-laws.

“Why do mothers like Martabak? Martabak is the best in-laws (laughing emoticons),” said @ dinary13.

“Mamah has sister really slang, camera dream ya,” commented @poettra_banten

To see a viral video about a beautiful girl and her mother who the daughter-in-law “Martabak wearer” likes, you can visit the original post via this link.