This motorcyclist falls after an accident and even enjoys taking selfies

Selfie after an accident. (Instagram / gambareceh.id)

Hitekno.com – A motorcyclist just had a roadside accident in which he was lying on the side of the road. This man was not rushing to help, but was absorbed in selfies and uploaded to Facebook.

The action of motorcyclists who took selfies after this accident was uploaded to gambarreceh.id and viralized on Instagram on Friday (28.9.2020).

“My heart breaks to see this post,” wrote the title in uploads @ gambareceh.id.

The upload shows that a man has just sent a selfie photo to his Facebook account. Apparently, not under normal conditions, this man had had an accident.

This man was lying on the grass taking a selfie with the background of his black motorcycle that fell off the side of the road after the accident.

Selfie after an accident. (Instagram / gambareceh.id)

“Oh God, it’s enough if my expensive motorcycle is destroyed. Don’t have my heart,” this man wrote in the upload.

It is not certain why this motorcyclist took a selfie after an accident. After the upload went viral on Instagram, internet users left various comments.

“All of a sudden” replied the Internet user with the Instagram account @ututsulisawati.

“Do you still have time to take pictures, not all of them for TikTok?” Comment from the Instagram account owner @thisisrorra.

“Don’t you want to build the motorcycle first, brother?” said the internet user who owns the Instagram account @fitriamalamalia.

“Because his heart is more expensive than the price of his motorcycle, he can sell his heart if his motorcycle is destroyed,” wrote the Instagram account @ ivan.than_15.

Viral on Instagram, uploads of motorcyclists enjoying selfies after falling in a motorcycle accident have received more than 59,000 likes and hundreds of responses from internet users.