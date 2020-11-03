World of Warcraft Shadowlands What’s New on November 24th?

World of Warcraft Shadowlands. (Blizzard Entertainment)

Hitekno.com – Blizzard Entertainment officially announced that World of Warcraft Shadowlands will be available on November 24, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. WIB. Of course, players have been waiting who can’t wait to play it.

In addition, the launch of the World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion pack has been delayed from the original schedule in October 2020. However, it can now be determined when it can be started and played.

Blizzard Entertainment admits that it will take more time to perfect and improve this new expansion pack based on player input during beta testing.

Hoping to guarantee players’ journey to the afterlife, Azeroth will be even more epic at launch. It will of course be interesting to see how happy the heroes from the camp of the Horde and the Alliance will be.

The 8th expansion of World of Warcraft will bring players to explore Shadowlands, the infinite underworld where living beings seek new destinations or suffer forever at the hands of Jailer in the Tower of the Damned.

As players explore other worlds, they will face the fate of the Legends of Warcraft, forge a relationship with one of the four alliances that rule the various regions of the Shadowlands, and challenge a menace shrouded in darkness before they see things on the plains of the world can turn around.

Blizzard Entertainment also announced several upcoming content releases related to World of Warcraft Shadowlands.

The Scourge invades Azeroth on November 11th – The outbreak of the Helm of Dominion also shatters the skies above the Icecrown, many undead Scourges appear and Azeroth’s heroes must fight their threat before they destroy Azeroth’s landmass. This Shadowlands pre-expansion event will take place on November 11th. Castle Nathria Gates will open on December 9th – Castle Nathria, the first 10 boss raids in the epic Shadowlands, will be available from December 8th. opening

Raids also marked the beginning of the Shadowlands Raid, Mythic Dungeon, and PvP Season 1.

Warning regarding progressive instructions:

This is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest plan to launch the World of Warcraft Shadowlands Expansion Pack on November 24th, 2020.