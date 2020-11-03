Wrong lane, AI camera cannot distinguish the ball and the referee’s bald head

Soccer illustration (photo source: pixabay).

Hitekno.com – Cameras with AI capabilities to track the ball on the field seem difficult as they struggle to distinguish balls in a game.

As in the case of this football game in Scotland, AI tracking cameras were used during the game to track the movement of the ball during the game.

From the Ubergizmo page, it emerges that AI is unable to distinguish between the ball on the pitch and the referee’s bald head.

During the game, the cameras step back from the actual game for a few moments and start tracking down the bald referee.

In another comical scene, commentators apologize on behalf of the cameras for interrupting the game.

AI functions are still in a relatively early stage of development, so such disruptions can occur from time to time.

Over time, the AI ​​function eventually gets smarter when it comes to differentiating between things and people.

But for now, hopefully such bugs will be fixed and you won’t see such chaos in the future.

An uploaded video shows the camera shifting from a very clear part of the action in the game to the head of the referee.