BMKG: The number of tropical cyclones is above normal. The church is asked to be vigilant

Hitekno.com – According to the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), the number of tropical cyclones in October 2020 in the Western Pacific and South China Seas was above normal. Therefore, the BMKG called on the public to be vigilant.

The MP for climatology BMKG Herizal said in a press release in Jakarta on Tuesday (March 11th, 2020) that there were 7 cyclones in October 2020 in the western Pacific and the South China Sea.

“Meanwhile, the climatological average of the tropical cyclone events in October is 3-4 events,” said Herizal, as published by Suara.com (03/10/2020).

He stated that current attention is paid to the Goni Tropical Cyclone, which has become a strong Category 5 tropical cyclone as it can trigger high water waves, heavy rain, and strong winds in a number of areas in Indonesia.

The Goni Tropical Cyclone is formed in the western Pacific and its route is expected to lead to the South China Sea for the next few days after crossing the Philippines.

Goni’s tropical cyclone is the third tropical cyclone to have a significant impact on a number of Southeast Asian countries around the South China Sea after tropical cyclones Saudel and Molave.

A number of studies suggest that there is a link between the number of tropical cyclones in the western Pacific and South China Seas and the ongoing La Nina event.

It has been found that cyclone formation (cyclogenesis) has a greater chance of approaching winter in the northern hemisphere after the onset of La Nina, while cyclone formation is stronger in summer during the onset of El Nino.

Then, he went on, the study also explained that the South China Sea at La Nina tended to have more tropical cyclones in September and October. In other areas of the western Pacific Ocean, tropical cyclone activity tends to decrease from August to November.

However, there remains disagreement among climatologists in this regard, some claim that El Nino conditions cause tropical cyclones to be stronger and to last longer.

Recent studies show that the likelihood of a tropical cyclone exceeds normal conditions when the La Nina event occurs, and sea surface temperature conditions around the Indo-Pacific warm pool suggest that it continues to be cooler than the surrounding area.

“The public needs to understand that La Nina is not a type of tropical storm, it is not a center of low pressure and whirlwind that causes extreme rainfall and wind speeds,” he said.

La Nina is a state of deviation (anomaly) in sea surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Oceans that is cooler than normal, followed by an increase in trade wind flow to the east.

La Nina occurs on a timescale from several months to years and affects global weather or climate in the form of wetter or drier, warmer or cooler conditions, and other weather dynamics that vary from region to region in the world.

Meanwhile, tropical storms or hurricanes are extreme phenomena of weather disruption on a scale of hundreds of kilometers that have either direct or indirect regional effects and last for several days.

The public is advised to stay calm about untrue news related to tropical storms, which is considered the same phenomenon as La Nina.

However, people are expected to remain vigilant and anticipate the potential impact of La Nina, namely the risk of flooding, flash floods and landslides due to extreme rainfall.

“Communities can get involved by improving waterways, increasing water storage capacity and harvesting rain, as well as cutting off excess or fragile branches,” he said.

Then be careful and pay attention to the strength of billboards and footbridges, as well as the dynamic and rapid weather developments. It is recommended that the public continue to receive the latest information from the BMKG.

This is a warning from the BMKG regarding the high number of tropical cyclones, so the community is urged to raise awareness. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).