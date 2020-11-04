Do you want to play with RRQ Vyn? Celiboy: I’m really curious

Celiboy wants to play with RRQ Vyn. (youtube / Jonathan Liandi)

Hitekno.com – After the sixth season of MPL Indonesia, alter ego front man Celiboy guest-starred on Empetalk with Jonathan Liandi. Celiboy expressed his desire to play with RRQ Vyn and admitted that he was curious about Captain RRQ Hoshi.

The talk by Celiboy and Jonathan Liandi was uploaded on Saturday (October 31, 2020) in the Empetalk video on his personal YouTube channel.

This alter ego core was telling stories about the MPL Indonesia season six finale when alter ego met RRQ Hoshi. He conveyed his disappointment and joy in reaching the finals of this Mobile Legends event.

The moment when Alter Ego made an epic comeback, almost beating RRQ Hoshi, was the focus of the conversation between Celiboy and Jonathan Liandi.

This high school professional admitted he was happy and moved when he nearly won the fifth game in the final. Unfortunately, due to a lack of calculation, Alter Ego had to defeat RRQ Hoshi.

Not only did Celiboy tell a story about the MPL Indonesia season six final, but also about Alter Ego’s family and how he joined the world of professional scenes.

When asked about the player he wanted to play with, the professional player whose real name was Eldin Rahadian Putra mentioned the name RRQ Vyn. According to him, the professional who switched roles to become a tank made him curious.

Celiboy was desperate to perform with Udil as support and Vyn as tank. According to him, these two professional players made him curious about the game on the street.

“He (Vyn) knows how rich he is, I’m really curious, he’s a captain too, right?” Celiboy said.

Not only did Celiboy hope to play with Vyn, but he also mentioned Vyn’s name as the most reliable tank in the professional world today.