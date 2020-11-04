Galaxy Creator Workshop 2 is being held. Here are tips for creating “amazing” video content

Samsung logo. (Twitter / SamsungMobile)

Hitekno.com – Today (April 11th, 2020) Samsung hosted a Galaxy Creator Workshop 2 to discuss in detail how strategies for video content can be optimized. Several speakers took part in this workshop under the motto “Be a creator, be great you”.

There is Irfan Rinaldi as Product Marketing Manager for Samsung Mobile, Samsung Electronics Indonesia. Meanwhile, there are also Wafa Taftazani (Country Strategic Partnership Lead, YouTube Indonesia) and Glenn Prasetya (photographer and content creator).

Irfan Rinaldi stated that the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 are perfect for vlogging. Especially for the Galaxy A71, the 32 MP front camera is very helpful for vlogging, as it is equipped with a special filter.

The filter adjustment can be selected according to the user settings. For information: The Samsung Galaxy A71 also has four rear cameras with a configuration of 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 25 MP.

This camera is intended to be used to conduct product reviews so it can later be uploaded to YouTube

Wafa Taftazani, officer of YouTube Indonesia, revealed that this pandemic could actually be an opportunity to create content on YouTube.

The large number of people shopping online also affects the traffic on YouTube. The tremendous amount of online purchases has led many viewers to check out what they are looking for on YouTube.

Content like unboxing gadgets or other devices, as well as drop tests, became content that was in high demand during a pandemic.

React Trailer match reports also have their own market on YouTube. Glenn Prasetya, photographer and content creator at YouTube, announced that the first tip when creating content is visual appearance.

He suggests bringing a compact camera so that you can capture moments with ease. Bringing a gimbal is also recommended as camera shake can disturb the audience.

The Samsung Galaxy A71, which is equipped with the Electronic Image Stabilization System (EIS), is one of the recommended smartphone devices. The second is audio. So make sure there is no noise when you record videos.

The third is creativity, which is very important when you consider that the first 7 seconds of a YouTube video can determine whether the viewer stays or not.

“Even if vlogging on-site still requires opening, content and closing,” said Glenn Prasetya. The next tips are related to editing. Viewing many video tutorials can improve editing skills.

Some things to consider are simple color corrections, transitions, placement of text to support information, and proper use of music and sound effects.

The Samsung Galaxy Creator Workshop 2 above was held as a continuation of the Samsung workshop that provided information on how to use the Galaxy series to create video content.