Kaspersky: E-commerce is still the main target of cybercrime

Hitekno.com – Personal data breach is still an internet security issue. Especially for online shopping or e-commerce platforms that hackers often target.

Even according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, e-commerce platforms and other ordering services will continue to be prime targets for hackers as people become more dependent on online shopping.

“They will continue to be a prime target for hackers as these platforms often contain large amounts of customer data,” said Stephen Neumeier, Kaspersky’s managing director for the Asia-Pacific region, in a statement on March 11, 2020.

Cyber ​​criminals do not consider when they will act when they are executed. According to Stephan, if they discover weak points in the system, they are likely to be exploited immediately by cyber criminals.

Additionally, Stephan said that any data breach that cost a Southeast Asian company an average of more than $ 1 million would lose an additional $ 186 million on every opportunity after the data breach.

Kaspersky’s Global Enterprise IT Security Risk Survey found that 84 percent of Southeast Asian companies surveyed had plans to increase their IT security budgets.

Even so, there are still significant gaps in the IT infrastructure hosted by third parties, as well as challenges in migrating to more advanced and complex technology environments.

“With the increase in online activity, there is a stealth move by cybercriminals, so companies and individuals need to raise awareness more than ever,” said Stephen.

Stephen adds that a data breach can adversely affect a company’s reputation and financial results in all sectors, including e-commerce.

Stephen therefore suggests that the e-commerce conduct training and activities to educate employees on the basics of cybersecurity. For example, failure to open or save files from unknown emails or websites can damage the entire company.

E-commerce is also recommended to regularly remind employees how to handle sensitive data, such as: B. only to be saved in trustworthy cloud services with activated authentication and not to be passed on to untrustworthy third parties.

Enforce the use of legitimate software downloaded from official sources, back up critical data, and regularly update IT equipment and applications to avoid unpatched vulnerabilities that could be the source of a breach.

