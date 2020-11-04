Leaving Mobile Legends, Jess No Limit to become LoL brand ambassador?

Jess No Limit with the Ferrari California luxury sports car. (Instagram / jessnolimit)

Hitekno.com – After earning a big name in the gaming world as a pro gamer at Mobile Legends, Jess No Limit is considered the brand ambassador for the League of Legends Wild Rift game.

As is well known, League of Legends Wild Rift that used to be a PC game is now a mobile game and ready to compete with the popularity of the Mobile Legends game.

League of Legends Wild Rift is slowly beginning to crawl to gain popularity in the country and is reported to have partnered with Jess No Limit as a brand ambassador for this game.

This is widespread considering that Jess No Limit was promoting the League of Legends Wild Rift game on their social media. Previously, Jess No Limit also showed off special Wild Rift shoes from Riot Games.

In Jess No Limit’s latest video on his personal YouTube channel, this former EVOS pro appears to be making a statement about League of Legends Wild Rift on mobile and PC.

Most recently, Jess No Limits face appeared on the League of Legends Wild Rift app on the Google Play Store. Several memes then circulated suspecting that Jess No Limit was the brand ambassador for League of Legends Wild Rift.

Regarding Jess No Limit, the brand ambassador, there is unfortunately still no confirmation from Riot Games as the developer of League of Legends Wild Rift.

Regarding League of Legends Wild Rift’s popularity, shocking news circulated among Mobile Legends pro gamers claiming they had received an offer not to play the Riot Games game.

After making a lot of noise from the players, the competition for mobile games in the country seems to be pretty fierce for the next several years. In addition, several esports teams are known to have formed a special division for League of Legends Wild Rift.

It has not been confirmed by Riot Games in relation to League of Legends Wild Rift, which is partnering with Jess No Limit as a brand ambassador. You need to be patient until there is official confirmation.