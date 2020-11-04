Life is easier with Xiaomi Smart Devices

Xiaomi illustration. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi, a technology company with smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) to support a lifestyle, is committed to bringing smartphones and smart devices to its users while introducing more and more new products and technologies. Innovative ecosystem products are always presented to the Indonesian market.

On November 5th, Xiaomi will introduce new members of its ecosystem products namely Mi Air Purifier 3C, Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S, which will be officially sold on November 5th on mi.com, as well as the official Xiaomi store under Blibli, Lazada, Shopee, JD.ID, Akulaku, Tokopedia.

“As a global leader with various smartphone and AIoT products, Xiaomi believes that technology must be accessible to everyone in order to improve the quality of life with technology. We are determined to keep bringing the best products to Indonesia, “said Xiaomi Indonesia Country Director Alvin Tse.

This is the implementation of the “Smartphone X AIoT” strategy for the next decade, which sees the smart device ecosystem as an important part of the smartphone business. Xiaomi wants to introduce everyone to an intelligent lifestyle through innovative products at real prices.

Xiaomi Smart Device. (Xiaomi)

As the market leader in the global IoT platform, Xiaomi has a portfolio of ecosystem products that can accompany everyday activities such as the Mi Electric Scooter and the Mi Smart Band 5 or the Mi 20W wireless car charger in the car. Smart Home is thanks to a range of devices that make life more comfortable and safer, such as the Mi Air Purifier 2H, the Mi Smart LED lamp, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop, the Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender Pro and the Mi TV 4. Devices no longer a dream for the future These devices can communicate with smartphones, giving users complete information and complete control over their smart lifestyle.

As of June 30, 2020, there were 271 million units of smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops), or 38.3% year-over-year growth. Users with five or more smart devices now number 5.1 million, a 63.9% increase over the previous year. The Mi Home app, used to connect to smart devices, now has 40.8 million monthly active users (MAU), or a 34.1% growth, compared to 67.9% for non-Xiaomi smartphone users accounted for.

In the case of smart TVs, Xiaomi shipped 2.8 million units in the second quarter of 2020 and was number 1 in China and number 5 worldwide for six consecutive quarters. Xiaomi introduces a new standard for television with the Premium series, namely the Mi TV Master series with television with OLED technology (Organic Light Emitting Diode), namely Mi TV Lux 65 ”OLED, and a breakthrough in the form of the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, the first transparent television to be produced. Bulk.

Xiaomi illustration. (Xiaomi)

As well as introducing more types of ecosystem devices, Xiaomi continues to explore better and more fun ways to communicate such as ultra-broadband technology (UWB). With this technology, smartphones can issue commands by pointing at the smart device and move channels by pointing at Mi TV. UWB technology is still in the testing phase and may be implemented in the future.

Xiaomi has also introduced some of these smart devices to Indonesia to encourage its users to adopt a better lifestyle. There are already a number of devices in the home like the Mi Induction Heating Rice Cooker, Mi Smart Kettle, Mi Home Security Camera, Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, and Mi Motion Activated Night Light, including a range of smart audio devices such as Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic and Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic S.

Based on a report from Canalys, Xiaomi is the true wireless stereos or TWS maker with the largest market share in Indonesia with a market share of 44.2%, way behind its second competitor with 23.9% market share. This conclusion is based on research by Canalys in May 2020.