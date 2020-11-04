Long awaited, when will Gran Turismo 7 be released?

Gran Turismo 7. (PlayStation)

Hitekno.com – For fans of auto racing, Gran Turismo is a very interesting game to look forward to. When will the release of Gran Turismo 7 be a question mark in itself after the trailer comes out in Q2 2020?

One of the whistleblowers admitted that he had just clicked on an ad for Gran Turismo 7. He accidentally saw a cover that revealed when the Grand Turismo would be released.

The writing in the lower left corner sparked speculation about the game’s launch. GT ELIEANOR’s YouTube channel reveals the Grand Turismo advertisement in French.

“Sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021”, it says in the advertisement. If translated, it could be “a release planned for the first half of 2021”

This shows that if the leak is correct, there is a likelihood that the game will be released in the next few months before the first half of 2020. Even the gaming blog GT Planet predicts that Gran Turismo will be released on May 19, 2021.

One of the cars on Gran Turismo 7. (YouTube / PlayStation)

It’s still a leak and has not been confirmed by developer Polyphony Digital.

If it is released in 2021, it means that there will be a four year gap between the Gran Turismo 7 and its predecessor, the GT Sport.

Leaked release date for Gran Turismo 7. (YouTube / GT ELIEANOR)

GT Sports, quoted from Games Radar, made its debut on PS4 in October 2017. Gran Turismo 7 is designed to take full advantage of the advanced PS5 engine.

The DualSense features are believed to revolutionize the way players interact with classic races.

The announcement and the original trailer show the many high-tech advances in the series. There’s a sharp cinematic surface, photorealistic backgrounds, and fast-paced gameplay that characterize the Gran Turismo series.

The trailer, which has been uploaded since June 2020, shows a sharp appearance and a car racing effect that looks quite realistic. Gran Turismo 7 also used ray tracing technology so there is no doubt about the graphics quality.