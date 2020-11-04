Most Popular: PlayStation 5 Instagram Filters and Old School Jakarta River Photos

IG PS5 Box Filters from AR on everything. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – PlayStation 5 or PS5 are busy talking, not just because it is about to be marketed. But also thanks to the widespread IG PS5 filter.

When you use the Insta Story filter it feels like you have a PlayStation 5 package. This method is widely used by internet users to play tricks on others.

Namely, use the IG PS5 filter that makes you feel like you have the game console. You can use it to create photos to be displayed on social media.

Additionally, a photo of the Jakarta River in 1910 recently went viral on Instagram. This old photo shows a different situation and is now compared to the shape of the Jakarta River.

This upload of a photo of the Jakarta River in 1910 was uploaded to @potolawasofficial on Wednesday (4/11/2020). Many internet users going viral on Instagram are saddened by the current view of the Jakarta River.

From the heading of this @potolawasofficial upload, it can be seen that the banks of the Jakarta River are still clean so locals can swim or bathe.

1. This photo reveals the cause of Mr. Betah in a Warung, Netizen: No wonder

The cause of the gentlemen at home in the stable. (Instagram / Receh.id)

The @ Receh.id account recently uploaded a photo to help dads feel at home at the food stall. Once uploaded, this upload will go viral on Instagram in a short time.

The photo that made you feel at home in this shop caught the eye after it was uploaded to @ receive.id on Wednesday (04/11/2020) and went viral on Instagram.

“No wonder you feel at home in the stands,” wrote the headline in this @ Receh.id upload.

2. How do I use IG PS5 filter to show like you have a PlayStation 5?

3. Compare photos of the Jakarta River from 1910 and now internet users are sad

Photo of the Jakarta River, 1910. (instagram / potolawasofficial)

