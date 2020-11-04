On Geekbench, the specs of the Oppo K7x are starting to become known

Oppo logo. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – Oppos new device, the Oppo K7x, is slated for official release in November 2020. Prior to its arrival, some leaks related to this device occurred after it appeared on Geekbench.

In the leak, the Oppo K7x is listed with the model number PERM00. On the same page, several leaked specs of the Oppo K7x were revealed.

The Oppo K7x starts in the GSM arena and is equipped with a Dimensity 720 5G chipset, which is accompanied by a RAM capacity of 8 GB. This Oppo K7x operating system is running Android 10.

Another leak shows that the Oppo K7x is getting a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, which is useful for minimizing input delay. The Oppo K7x has a hole design in the top left corner of the screen and a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device.

Aside from the leaked specs for Geekbench, the specs for the Oppo K7x have already been announced at TENAA. Due to the leak, the Oppo K7x is suspected of using a 6.5-inch screen with Full HD Plus resolution.

The alleged Oppo K7x device. (Geekbench via GSM Arena)

As a resource, the Oppo K7x relies on a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, of which it is unfortunately not known whether it is equipped with fast charging technology or not.

In terms of camera space, the Oppo K7x is said to use four main camera sensors on the back, accompanied by an LED flash. Although the overall camera of the Oppo K7x is gradually becoming visible, it is not known how much sensor this device uses.

According to plans and rumors, the Oppo K7x will be presented on November 4, 2020. So far, however, there has been no sign of Oppo.

You have to wait very patiently for the Oppo K7x to arrive to find out the retail price of this new Oppo family device.