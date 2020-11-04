Prior to its release, the rendering and specifications of the Oppo K7x were known to the public

Oppo logo. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – Based on the official teaser broadcast on Weibo, Oppo has confirmed that they will be launching a new phone soon. The device bears the identity of the Oppo K7x and has seductive properties in the middle class.

Quoted from the GSM arena, a mysterious cell phone has appeared on Geekbench that is suspected of being the Oppo K7x.

Geekbench shows a device with the model number PDM00 with the 5G chipset Dimensity 720.

A leak from a leak on Weibo states that this new Oppo mobile phone is equipped with a 6.5 inch LCD panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The official teaser from the Oppo account on Weibo has confirmed that the Oppo K7x will be released in China on Wednesday (November 4th, 2020).

The benchmark unit at Geekbench shows that the device has 8 GB of RAM and the Android 10 operating system. An official post on Weibo confirms that the new phone has a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz.

The alleged Oppo K7x device. (Geekbench via GSM Arena)

Prior to its release, the rendering of the Oppo K7x was also made available to the public. The rendering of this Chinese leak shows a device with a fairly shiny rear body with thick plumb lines.

The vertical line design is reminiscent of the Realme 7 series. The device has a screen with a perforated design in the upper left corner and a square module to accommodate the four rear camera sensors.

A report from Gizmochina said the Oppo K7x will be available in three variants of internal storage, namely 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Render Oppo K7x. (Gizmochina)

This new mobile phone is available in two types of RAM, namely 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. The company has confirmed that the Oppo K7x has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

The device has a 16 MP front camera and four rear cameras with a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP configuration.

Oppo K7x will debut in China for the first time and it is not yet known if it will be available worldwide, including Indonesia.