Salfok, this portrait of the breakfast for children and mothers, gets internet users moving

Child versus mother breakfast. (Twitter / @mischiefmunch)

Hitekno.com – Each morning, a mother usually prepares a breakfast for her child. Even breakfast is made as attractive as possible so that your child will want to eat.

However, this portrait of a child versus a mother’s breakfast went viral on Twitter after uploading the @ministryunyu account sent to @mischiefmunch.

In the portrait you see two very different breakfasts of a child and a mother. The portrait shows a children’s plate with breakfast bread in many shapes.

The children’s plate is made as attractive as possible with bread in the shape of love, triangles to stars, so that the children are interested and want to eat.

However, it is different from the mother’s plate that contains bread, but the bread on the mother’s plate is the crust of the bread that makes up the rest of her child’s bread.

The leftover bread contains the rest of the middle bread that his son gave him.

This appearance then made some Internet users who saw him touched by his mother’s sacrifice, if only by the edge of the bread at breakfast.

This portrait upload went viral and received various comments from internet users on Twitter.

“Mother’s love is not just breadcrumbs that connoisseurs always throw away. Hopefully we will not ignore our parents while we greet each other,” wrote an Internet user on Twitter.

“It makes me sad,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“My mother is the best,” commented another internet user.

“Abisin the crust of bread,” wrote another internet user.

The upload of this mother and child breakfast portrait then went viral on Twitter. How do you react?