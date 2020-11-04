Save money amid a pandemic. These are the 5 best uses for money management

Illustration of saving. (Unsplash / Damir Spanic)

Hitekno.com – During the pandemic, we all had to be more economical as many companies were unable to keep their employees. We need to save money in this difficult time. One option is to use this suite of applications.

If you are classified as someone who is struggling to manage your daily expenses, this is a set of financial claims that you need to have.

With this nifty application, you don’t have to guess how much money to spend without emptying your wallet.

Since this application targets and controls your finances, let’s discuss what these applications are.

1. Money manager

Financial Applications. (Load game)

With this Money Manager application, you can not only keep track of your expenses and income, but also calculate your expenses and income.

In this application, you will see a graphical representation of the difference between the stated budget and actual spending.

Oh yes, this application can also be linked to the account from your debit card.

2. Money lover

Financial Applications. (doxbetter.com)

This money lover application is the most popular finance application for money management matters.

This application allows you to create budget limits according to your needs.

When your spending has exceeded the limit, you will be notified by this Money Lover application.

This application also suggests what the ideal spending is so that you don’t go over the budget you set.

Really useful, right?

3. Moneyfy

Financial Applications. (adelantos.com)

Like other financial applications, Moneyfy is a financial application that you can use to monitor your financial situation.

This application is perfect for those of you who are married.

You can also create a reporting period at the end of each month so that your finances are well controlled.

4. Funded my family

My family finance app. (Load game)

This financial application will help those of you who are married manage expenses and family income.

The main advantage of this application is that it can be used in real time with a wife or husband, so the management of finances is more transparent.

In addition, this application is designed to be very simple and user-friendly.

5. BukuKas

My family finance app. (Load game)

The BukuKas application is a financial book for those of you who run a business in the midst of a pandemic. You can track your business income and expenses using the BukuKas application.

BukuKas itself is now used by a million users and hundreds of booths in Indonesia.

As an economical solution in the midst of a pandemic, there are several financial applications to choose from above. Which is your choice?