Show how to use the IG PS5 filter like you had a PlayStation 5

IG PS5 Box Filters from AR on everything. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – PlayStation 5 or PS5 are busy talking, not just because it is about to be marketed. But also thanks to the widespread IG PS5 filter.

When you use the Insta Story filter it feels like you have a PlayStation 5 package. This method is widely used by internet users to play tricks on others.

Namely, use the IG PS5 filter that makes you feel like you have the game console. You can use it to create photos to be displayed on social media.

This IG filter uses Augmented Reality (AR) technology which displays a PlayStation 5 box or packaging that you can place while taking photos.

You also have the freedom to adjust the size to match the angle and placement of the PS5 so it looks natural. As if you already have the game console.

You can download the IG PS5 filter yourself from the @aroneverything Instagram account that provides it, and you can use it through Insta Story.

Get this IG PS5 filter named PS5 BOX from aroneverything. So, the easy way to use it is to open Insta Story users who are using this filter and then hit the “Try it” button.

Or get it through the application’s Instagram account profile @aroneverything.

Then the Istagram Storie filter will be automatically added to your application. Just open the store menu, activate the filter and the boss of this game console will appear automatically.

After that, all you have to do is take a picture. Act like you have a PS5 even though you haven’t bought it yet. And you get it for free, aka free, with no penny of money.

With this IG PS5 filter, all you can do is flaunt or make fun of your friends on social media. Because the resulting photo quality is pretty realistic if you can handle it well.

However, keep in mind that this method will only give you a photo of the PlayStation 5 packaging that looks real. Even if this game console doesn’t exist at all.

The PlayStation 5 itself has been confirmed for launch in Indonesia. Unfortunately, Sony cannot guarantee the availability of this game console to gamers in the country.

But at least you can show off with this IG PS5 filter. Even if the original item is still unclear whether it should be bought or not.

How to use the IG PS5 filter currently used by internet users to pretend they have a PlayStation 5.