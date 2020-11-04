SIM Card Evolution, Smartfren promises a fast network with eSIM

Smartfren introduces eSIM. (Smartfren)

Hitekno.com – On Wednesday (4/11/2020), the Smartfren provider officially hosted the Smartfren technology update 2020. In the same case, Smartfren promised a fast network with the presence of eSIM.

Munir Syahda Prabowo, VP Technology Relations & Communications Smartfren sat down with a range of media outlets and shared a number of improvements Smartfren has made for future developments.

Munir Syahda Prabowo announced that in 2020 Smartfren will introduce a series of improvements by optimizing the network in each coverage area during the pandemic.

In June 2020, Smartfren increased network capacity and presented 4G + and 5G, which are becoming more and more contemporary. As a further development of the SIM cards previously used, Smartfren is now presenting eSIM.

ESIM is an upgrade of the 4G + network and offers real data speeds on every supported device as well as data transport that is much more effective and stable compared to normal SIM cards.

As a further development of the SIM card, which promises a faster network, not all devices can currently try out eSIM. For starters, the new Smartfren works with multiple Samsung and iPhone devices.

This eSIM not only promises a fast network, but also allows users to access the Smartfren network without using a physical SIM card. Smartfren eSIM currently offers a capacity of 90 GB and unlimited data packages.

Some devices that eSIM can test out directly include all iPhone 11 series with the latest Samsung Galaxy Note, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Fold that was released some time ago.

Promising eSIM with a good price and a high quota, Smartfren believes that the development of this SIM card will become a new trend that users can enjoy immediately.