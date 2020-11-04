Similar to YouTube, this feature can be monetized on Instagram for creators

Instagram logo. (unsplash / NeONBRAND)

Hitekno.com – In the fourth quarter of 2020, Instagram started enabling features that content creators use to make money. Badges (badges) on Instagram Live give content creators extra cash.

If they are live streaming (live badge) fans can broadcast the badge or badge as a form of their support.

The idea of ​​making money with fan badges doesn’t only appear on Instagram. Other live streaming platforms, including Twitch and YouTube, have similar systems in place.

With Facebook Live, fans can also buy stars in live videos as a virtual tilt mechanism. Instagram users see three ways to purchase badges that can be given out while live streaming.

Badges or badges can be purchased at a variety of prices including $ 0.99 (Rp 13,000), $ 1.99 (Rp 29,000), or $ 4.99 (Rp 72,000).

Badge function on Instagram. (Instagram via Tech Crunch)

On Instagram Live, badges will not only grab fans’ attention, but also unlock special features. With badges and lists, content creators can quickly find out which fans supported them and greet them (if they choose).

COO Instagram, Justin Osofsky, stated that this was their effort to reward content creators on the platform.

“Content creators drive culture. Many of them dedicate their lives to this issue and it is so important to us that they can easily monetize their content,” said Justin Osofsky.

An example is when a fan sends a badge to an influencer or content creator. (Instagram via Tech Crunch)

This feature is specifically aimed at content creators with a large number of followers. Quoted from Tech Crunch, this feature was limited to more than 50,000 content creators as of October last year.

The badge was activated in several markets including Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, and the United States.

However, this will also visit several other countries aimed at influencers or content creators with a lot of followers. Some influencers or content creators have been known to show this feature if it can be enabled through their accounts.