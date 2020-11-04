Spotify publishes a special app for the Apple Watch

Spotify illustration. (Pixabay / StockSnap)

Hitekno.com – Apple Watch has an issue encountered by users pairing a smartwatch with an iPhone.

The cellular version of Apple Watch reduces its reliance on the iPhone, but some users use third-party apps.

Now, the good news for Spotify users is that users no longer need to create a mobile device while listening to music while exercising.

Spotify reported from the Ubergizmo site and released a standalone application for the Apple Watch. This allows users to stream music from Spotify directly to the headphones through the Apple Watch app.

The Spotify app on the Apple Watch. (Spotify)

Users can listen to music through their headphones using a connection such as WiFi or cellular data.

According to Spotify, the music streaming company recently rolled out this update to its users.

If you haven’t received the update, the Spotify update will be sent on your Apple Watch one by one.

Spotify had previously tested this feature earlier this year, but it looks like this feature is more or less deprecated and made available to more users than it was advertised.

Now users can stream music or podcasts from Spotify directly from the Apple Watch without the dependency on the iPhone.