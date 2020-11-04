Stray kids appear at Big Sale 11.11 and become Shopee’s brand ambassadors

Stray Kids is Shopee’s newest brand ambassador. (Shopee)

Hitekno.com – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, announced their latest collaboration with popular K-pop boy group under JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids. Along with the excitement of the Shopee 11/11 Big Sale shopping festival, Stray Kids, one of the most talked about K-pop artists on Twitter, is Shopee’s newest brand ambassador in Indonesia.

The series of collaboration between Shopee Indonesia and Stray Kids begins with a special appearance by 8 Stray Kids members on the TV show Shopee 11.11 Big Sale with Stray Kids. This TV show will take place on November 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. WIB and will be broadcast live on Shopee Live, Youtube Shopee Indonesia, RCTI, MNCTV, SCTV, Indosiar and ANTV.

Handhika Jahja, Director of Shopee Indonesia, said, “Shopee believes that our commitment to providing the best innovation and experience in online shopping does not escape the input and demands of our users. Given the high level of interest in K from Shopee users -Pop we present a collaboration with Stray Kids as K-Pop boy bands who have achieved countless successes since their debut in early 2018. We see that Stray Kids is a representation that corresponds to the values ​​and characters of Shopee, that is young, creative and are full of excitement. Through this collaboration we hope to get closer and reach Shopee with both Stray Kids fans and the wider K-Pop fans. ”

Bang Chan, as the head of Stray Kids said, “We are very happy and proud to be able to join the great Shopee Indonesia family. Myself and the other Stray Kids members believe that we would not be here today without the love and support of our fans. Therefore, as the newest brand ambassador for Shopee Indonesia, STAY Indonesia, we promise to offer cooperations and special services. We hope that through this collaboration we can expand our knowledge and learn more about how great Shopee is as an online shopping platform. “

The Shopee 11.11 Big Sale TV show featuring stray children allows users to enjoy a variety of entertainment including:

Special appearance: Stray Kids fans, often referred to as “STAY”, are entertained by the appearance of hits and reliable performances by Stray Kids. This event was also enlivened with performances by a number of Indonesian artists including Nella Kharisma, Betrand Peto, Tiara Andini, Atta Halilintar, Aurel Hermansyah and many more. Chit Chat Session: Fans can follow the interactions of the eight Stray Kids members during the chit chat session. In this session, Stray Kids members answer questions from STAY Indonesia through Shopee Indonesia official social media. Interactive Games: During the TV show, users can play various interactive games that can be played from home such as: B. Goyang Shopee and Shopee Catch. Stray Kids members also play Goyang Shopee, while the Guess the Champion feature in the application lets users guess which Stray Kids member will win the game. By participating in the Shopee game session, users will also have the opportunity to win various attractive prizes starting with the Samsung Curved Smart TV 55, 10 G Gold, iPhone 11 Pro, Yamaha All New NMAX, Mitsubishi Xpander and Toyota New Fortuner. Discounts and great offers: Users are pampered with special offers throughout the TV show. Users can enjoy the Rp 99 Flash Sale and discounts of up to 90% from many famous brands such as L’Oreal, Xiaomi, Adidas and many others.

“Stray Kids’ special appearance to enliven the 11.11 Big Sale TV show is the start of a series of exciting initiatives we’re introducing to embrace and inspire users going forward. Not to forget, we will continue to strive to bring an innovative, safe, cheap and convenient online shopping experience to all Shopee users in Indonesia. “Close Handhika.

Don’t forget to catch the excitement of the culmination of the 11/11 Big Sale campaign on November 11, 2020. For more information on Shopee 11/11 Big Sale, please visit https://shopee.co.id/11-11 and Shopee 11/11 Big Sale TV Show with Stray Children. Please check at https://shopee.co.id/11-11-tv-show.