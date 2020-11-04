The easier it is to top up credit and transactions, the more DANA starts an invoice function

DANA Biller functions. (FUND)

Hitekno.com – Ease is an important factor in encouraging people to switch to a cashless payment system in addition to security and convenience. Whether it’s simply processing transactions and using digital payment applications.

In order to enable a simpler cashless transaction experience on the one hand, DANA’s digital wallet continues its innovations by introducing a new function in its application, namely DANA Biller. This feature makes it easier for users to add digital cash balances and make payments for ecommerce transactions.

The presence of the DANA biller function is based on the high requirements of the community when carrying out top-up transactions and for e-commerce. Every month no less than 45,000 DANA users use the “Send Money” function to top up other e-wallet payments.

“As a commitment to continue to offer a simpler, more convenient and more secure digital transaction experience, DANA is presenting a special product page for digital money top up and e-commerce payment in one application. This DANA biller function also underlines DANA’s position as a digital wallet its technological advantages, which allow synergies with other platforms, so that the different needs of the community can be bridged, “said Vince Iswara, CEO and co-founder of DANA.

To take advantage of this convenience, users can visit the DANA page, then click “View All” and select “Transfer Ecommerce” for purchase payments on the Marketplace, or select “Top Up – Digital Credits” to add a credit. Users can find a selection of different e-wallets and other e-commerce offerings that are arranged alphabetically.

For users who want to increase their e-wallet balance, simply select the nominal option they want. Meanwhile, for e-commerce payments, users can enter a DANA supported virtual account number and the payment amount according to the invoice, and then click “Confirm” to proceed with the payment. The payment amount is a minimum of IDR 10,000 and a maximum of IDR 10,000,000 for DANA credit, debit card and direct debit card.

The DANA Biller function can now gradually be used by loyal DANA users. Thus, the DANA Biller function can work more optimally and optimally. “User experience is our priority. So we make sure this feature works best when it’s available to all users. We look forward to this development and hope that users are more satisfied and that the presence of the DANA Biller feature in the DANA digital wallet helps, “Vince concluded.