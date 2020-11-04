The price for Advan G9 is only 1.4 million IDR. What’s on offer?

Advan G9. (Advan)

Hitekno.com – With the G9, Advan has finally launched another new mobile phone that offers many advantages. What does the affordable Advan G9 price offer?

The new HP Advan G9 promises a bigger screen, a larger battery capacity and four rear cameras. In addition, this cheap cell phone should also be suitable for gaming.

“Advan has made various functions on the functions of the Advan G5 in the G9 so that users can feel a significant difference in our latest gaming phone,” said CEO Advan Chandra Tansri in a written statement on Tuesday (03/11/2020).

The improvement on the Advan G9 can mostly be seen on the screen, which is now 6.6 inches, HD resolution, full screen design and has a small notch for a lightened look. The new mobile phone has a 6.2-inch widescreen.

The cheap HP battery from Advan is also larger with a capacity of 5,200 mAh compared to the previous 4,000 mAh of the Advan G5. But that is not all.

Advan G9. (Advan)

In the camera area, the Advan G9 now has 4 rear cameras out of just 3 on the G5. It seems that the camera is one of the most popular sectors for this cheap phone.

The Advan G9 uses a quad camera configuration with a 13 megapixel main lens with an aperture of f / 2.2 supported by three additional lenses with a resolution of 0.3 megapixels. The front camera hasn’t changed at 5 MP.

On the kitchen runway, the Advan G9 is powered by an octa-core A55 1.6 GHz + 1.2 GHz processor that supports 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM and can be expanded to 128 GB. This device uses the Android 10 operating system as its brain.

The officially introduced price of the Advan G9 is Rp. 1,399 and is being marketed for the first time on the Shopee e-commerce platform. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).