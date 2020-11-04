This boy reveals girls “secret” during video calls, Netizen: Well found!

This guy reveals girls’ secrets on video calls. (TikTok / @rendysptrr)

Hitekno.com – A guy on video call with a girl he loves sometimes gets embarrassed and starts cleaning up his looks. No need to worry, this guy is revealing girls’ secrets during video calls to keep internet users amused.

TikTok users with an account named Rendy Saputra (@rendysptrr) shared a video titled, “Isn’t that true? (Laughs emoticon)”.

The content is quite simple because it just lights a candle in the dark, revealing the girls’ secrets in the process. Apparently, during a video call, this guy discovered a girl’s secret and made internet users laugh.

According to @ rendysptrr’s confession, girls often look at their own faces when making video calls.

“Just want to tell you. Girl, when you make a video call with you, he doesn’t see your face. He only sees his own face on his phone screen,” @rendysptrr said as he started the video.

He added that men don’t need to bother cleaning up on video calls with girls.

“So for guys, don’t worry, you don’t have to play with your hair, okay?” @rendysptrr added to the video.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 3.5 million views and 401,000 likes. Within a day, tens of thousands of comments from internet users immediately penetrated this viral video.

Some female internet users admit consenting to the boy’s disclosure. But quite a few disagreed too, admitting that they were still looking at the other person’s face.

The viral video of exposing girls’ secrets during this video call received various comments from internet users.

“How can you really reveal our secrets all the time (laughs emoticon)” commented @rubbyannn.

“They know where, how can you unload our documents,” said @ dn_novii99.

“Well the dog caught,” @ririsdad replied.

But there are also those who disagree with what the man said.

“I think VC is not like other girls who are reading … wkwk. My VC is looking at my husband (laughing emoticon)” wrote @ sarahh.anstt.

“Yeah, not really, we’ll see if our faces are good or not because we want to take a screenshot,” @iniwuland said.

“It’s different when you’ve been together for years, you don’t care about the angle anymore,” @hurremhtn said.

