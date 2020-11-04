This old console goodbye video welcomes PS5 and makes gamers nostalgic

Saying goodbye to the old console to welcome the PS5 makes internet users nostalgic. (TikTok / @ jeremylynch)

Hitekno.com – The soon-to-be-play PS5 is sure to destroy the popularity of old school consoles. A farewell video in honor of the old generation of PlayStation has successfully made internet users and gamers nostalgic.

Jeremy Linch (@jeremylynch), TikTok influencer and soccer freestyler from England, shares a video unique enough to be reminiscent of an old console.

“Thanks for all the memories #memories # PS5,” @jeremylynch wrote in the headline. The post that was shared successfully went viral after receiving more than 6.6 million views and 763,000 likes.

Tens of thousands of internet user comments immediately adorned where most remembered the old console they had.

In the video, Jeremy Linch wears the suit he wears for funerals and starts handing out roses. The song titled Memories is used as the background for the video so that we can remember the old console even more.

The man in the video gives the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS5 a rose each. These four consoles were left in a special room with sad faces.

For information: The new PlayStation 5 or PS5 game console is due to be launched on November 12, 2020 for the US and Japanese markets. Other regions will be launched on November 19, 2020.

Sony announced that the PS5 will be available in most countries from November 19, 2020. Some of the markets in question include Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa.

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $ 399, or Rs 5.9 million. In the meantime, the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive can be purchased for $ 499.

The viral video about the departure of the old console to welcome the PS5 received various comments from internet users.

“Trust me, PS2 is the most memory in the past (sad emoticons),” commented @chindy_.

“My story. PS1 was still bought when I was in elementary school. PS2 wasn’t bought when I was in high school. PS3 was bought because I was already at work. PS4 bought but sold to buy kids milk” , remembered @ d3w4.m4hendr.

“Do you remember the days when PS2 was having fun with friends,” @ d3vin73 said.

“A suit for his funeral really is totality. Your crazy idea really makes me laugh … lol,” @chineytiny replied.

“You’re lucky that friends can all have. Not everyone can reach the consoles,” @ roymane0 said.

To see a viral video about the old goodbye console from the PS5, you can visit the original post via this link.